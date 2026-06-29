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DRB welcomes back Sway Wild

DRB welcomes back Sway Wild

Sway Wild is the artistic collaboration between internationally acclaimed indie folk-rockers Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw. Their exceptional vocal harmonies, coupled with Fer’s pioneering electric guitar work, have become a vehicle to carry them around the world, sharing stages with the likes of Iron & Wine, Lake Street Dive, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mandolin Orange and more, most recently opening for The Wood Brothers. Their infectious sound explores the corners of rock, pop, funk, worldbeat, and folk, but at its nucleus it is undeniably a music full of joy. It can squeeze the heart in your chest, it can draw tears from your eyes, and it can force you to get up and move your body; over and over, it somehow manages to do all three at once. Mandy Fer also tours as the lead guitarist for Amos Lee and Allison Russell and has recently performed with Brandi Carlile.

Dolores River Brewery
$15
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com

Artist Group Info

Sway Wild
https://swaywild.com
Dolores River Brewery
100 S 4th St
Dolores , Colorado 81323
doloresriverbrewry.com