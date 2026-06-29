DRB welcomes a band called Fudge!
DRB welcomes a band called Fudge!
This young and breaking band out of Wilmington NC is on their first major US tour, gaining momentum and fans wherever they play. Fudge combines driving rock and infectious pop choruses to create an irresistible anthemic sound full of catchy riffs, sing-a-long choruses, and danceable grooves. This will be the perfect vibe for a warm and waning summer night to remember.
Dolores River Brewery
$15
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com
Artist Group Info
Fudge
drbrewery@mac.com