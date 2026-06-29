Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DRB welcomes a band called Fudge!

DRB welcomes a band called Fudge!

This young and breaking band out of Wilmington NC is on their first major US tour, gaining momentum and fans wherever they play. Fudge combines driving rock and infectious pop choruses to create an irresistible anthemic sound full of catchy riffs, sing-a-long choruses, and danceable grooves. This will be the perfect vibe for a warm and waning summer night to remember.

Dolores River Brewery
$15
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com

Artist Group Info

Fudge
drbrewery@mac.com
https://www.fudgeband.com
Dolores River Brewery
100 S 4th St
Dolores , Colorado 81323
doloresriverbrewry.com