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Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Theater Ensemble Arts presents "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors," with performances at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday: September 25th & 26th and October 2nd & 3rd, along with a matiness at 2:30 on Sunday, October 4th.

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps? When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics.

Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
$12-14
Every week through Oct 02, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theater Ensemble Arts
505-326-2839
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre/?ref=bookmarks

Artist Group Info

Theater Ensemble Arts
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre
Connie Gotsch Theater at San Juan College
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402