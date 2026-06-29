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Dolores Public Library 70th Birthday Celebration!

Dolores Public Library 70th Birthday Celebration!

The public is welcome to celebrate 70 years of the Dolores Public Library on Friday, July 10th from 2 to 7PM, featuring live music from Mimi Genheimer, The Community Band, and Midnight Cowboy. Events include a scavenger hunt, crafts, a time capsule ceremony, and cupcakes, along with food vendors.

Food from Sweetwater Gypsies and Singletrack Scoops.

Dolores Public Library
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Dolores Public Library
970-882-4127
jillian@doloreslibrary.org
https://www.doloreslibrary.org/
Dolores Public Library
1002 Railroad Ave
Dolores, Colorado 81323
970-882-4127
jillian@doloreslibrary.org
http://www.doloreslibrary.org