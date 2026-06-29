Dolores Public Library 70th Birthday Celebration!
Dolores Public Library 70th Birthday Celebration!
The public is welcome to celebrate 70 years of the Dolores Public Library on Friday, July 10th from 2 to 7PM, featuring live music from Mimi Genheimer, The Community Band, and Midnight Cowboy. Events include a scavenger hunt, crafts, a time capsule ceremony, and cupcakes, along with food vendors.
Food from Sweetwater Gypsies and Singletrack Scoops.
Dolores Public Library
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dolores Public Library
970-882-4127
jillian@doloreslibrary.org
Dolores Public Library
1002 Railroad AveDolores, Colorado 81323
970-882-4127
jillian@doloreslibrary.org