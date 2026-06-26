Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dining With the Dead

Dining With the Dead

The "Dining With the Dead" historical reenactment takes place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington from 4 to 8PM on Saturday, September 12th. The event features a Bar B Q dinner and tour with a costumed Guide through gravesites of the area’s early pioneers. Riodelsolkiwanis.com has tickets and details.

Tickets sell out early every year so get yours early.
Wear comfortable shoes and bring lightweight chair if you wish to sit.
Tickets: $30
Available: Howard’s Cleaners, Artifacts Gallery 302, online: www.riodelsolkiwanis.com
Info: 505-325-5931 or 505-860-5165

Greenlawn Cemetery
$30
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Farmington Rio del Sol Kiwanis
(505) 860-5165
jmcq2@yahoo.com
http://www.riodelsolkiwanis.com

Artist Group Info

jmcq2@yahoo.com
Greenlawn Cemetery
1606 N. Dustin
Farmington, New Mexico 87401
(505) 860-5165
jmcq2@yahoo.com
http://www.riodelsolkiwanis.com