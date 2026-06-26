The "Dining With the Dead" historical reenactment takes place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington from 4 to 8PM on Saturday, September 12th. The event features a Bar B Q dinner and tour with a costumed Guide through gravesites of the area’s early pioneers. Riodelsolkiwanis.com has tickets and details.

Tickets sell out early every year so get yours early.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring lightweight chair if you wish to sit.

Tickets: $30

Available: Howard’s Cleaners, Artifacts Gallery 302, online: www.riodelsolkiwanis.com

Info: 505-325-5931 or 505-860-5165