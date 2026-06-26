Dining With the Dead
Dining With the Dead
The "Dining With the Dead" historical reenactment takes place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington from 4 to 8PM on Saturday, September 12th. The event features a Bar B Q dinner and tour with a costumed Guide through gravesites of the area’s early pioneers. Riodelsolkiwanis.com has tickets and details.
Tickets sell out early every year so get yours early.
Wear comfortable shoes and bring lightweight chair if you wish to sit.
Tickets: $30
Available: Howard’s Cleaners, Artifacts Gallery 302, online: www.riodelsolkiwanis.com
Info: 505-325-5931 or 505-860-5165
Greenlawn Cemetery
$30
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Farmington Rio del Sol Kiwanis
(505) 860-5165
jmcq2@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
jmcq2@yahoo.com
Greenlawn Cemetery
1606 N. DustinFarmington, New Mexico 87401
(505) 860-5165
jmcq2@yahoo.com