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David Mayfield Parade

David Mayfield Parade

David Mayfield leads a parade of some of the hottest Bluegrass musicians in the business through a galloping panoply of tunes, jokes, and stories guaranteed to enrapture even the most discerning of concert goer. One show, get your tickets early at www.doloresriverbrewery.com

Dolores River Brewery
$20 adv. $25 DOS
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com

Artist Group Info

David Mayfield Parade
josixpax@gmail.com
https://www.davidmayfieldparade.com
Dolores River Brewery
100 S 4th St
Dolores , Colorado 81323
doloresriverbrewry.com