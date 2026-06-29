David Mayfield Parade
David Mayfield Parade
David Mayfield leads a parade of some of the hottest Bluegrass musicians in the business through a galloping panoply of tunes, jokes, and stories guaranteed to enrapture even the most discerning of concert goer. One show, get your tickets early at www.doloresriverbrewery.com
Dolores River Brewery
$20 adv. $25 DOS
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
River of Sorrows productions
970-394-4452
drbrewery@mac.com
Artist Group Info
David Mayfield Parade
josixpax@gmail.com