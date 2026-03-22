Dancing Queens: Music in the Mountains Pops Orchestra Concert

"Featuring Chelsea Gallo, guest conductor, and Jessica Hendy & Stephanie Jae Park, vocalists.

Get ready to channel your inner Dancing Queen as the Festival Orchestra turns the

Community Concert Hall into the biggest feel-good party of the summer! With the

fabulous Chelsea Gallo on the podium, known for her electric energy and “magnetic

stage presence”, this concert explodes with the joy, rhythm, and sheer fun of the world’s

most beloved pop anthems. Hear the mega hits of Cher, Madonna, Donna Summer,

Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters and more in a celebration of the joy of the dance

floor era and the women who made it happen!

Here’s just a sampling of what you’ll hear: “Simply the Best,” “Turn Back Time,” “Respect,” “Dancing Queen,” “I Love the Night Life,” “The Hustle,” “I’m So Excited,” “Crazy for You,” “Right Back Where We Started From,” “Rollin’ in the Deep,” “Vogue,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Bad Girls,” “Hot Stuff,” and “Last Dance.”

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."