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Dancing Queens: Music in the Mountains Pops Orchestra Concert

Dancing Queens: Music in the Mountains Pops Orchestra Concert

"Featuring Chelsea Gallo, guest conductor, and Jessica Hendy & Stephanie Jae Park, vocalists.

Get ready to channel your inner Dancing Queen as the Festival Orchestra turns the
Community Concert Hall into the biggest feel-good party of the summer! With the
fabulous Chelsea Gallo on the podium, known for her electric energy and “magnetic
stage presence”, this concert explodes with the joy, rhythm, and sheer fun of the world’s
most beloved pop anthems. Hear the mega hits of Cher, Madonna, Donna Summer,
Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters and more in a celebration of the joy of the dance
floor era and the women who made it happen!

Here’s just a sampling of what you’ll hear: “Simply the Best,” “Turn Back Time,” “Respect,” “Dancing Queen,” “I Love the Night Life,” “The Hustle,” “I’m So Excited,” “Crazy for You,” “Right Back Where We Started From,” “Rollin’ in the Deep,” “Vogue,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Bad Girls,” “Hot Stuff,” and “Last Dance.”

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
60-80
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music in the Mountains
(970) 385-6820
http://www.musicinthemountains.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com