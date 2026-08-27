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Curiosity Club

Curiosity Club

Your weekly place to have fun, be creative, and explore something new!

Looking for a place to unwind after school? Join us for this weekly library program where each month features an exciting new theme to explore. Discover new interests through games, crafts, challenges, experiments, and more. It’s a fun, low-pressure space to be creative, meet other kids, enjoy a snack, and make the library your own.

The Durango Public Library
Every week through Dec 15, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301