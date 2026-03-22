Cult Movie Night: King of Hearts
Cult Movie Night: King of Hearts
The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents the 1966 film: "King of Hearts" on Thursday, June 18th.
Doors open at 6 and the film screens at 7. Advance tickets are available at the Mancos Public Library.
🎥 Not Rated: Mild sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Mild frightening & intense scenes.
🎟️TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door.
🍿Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!
📞For more info, call (970) 533-7600.
Mancos Opera House
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand AvenueMancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com