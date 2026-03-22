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Cult Movie Night: King of Hearts

Cult Movie Night: King of Hearts

The Cult Movie Federation of Mancos presents the 1966 film: "King of Hearts" on Thursday, June 18th.
Doors open at 6 and the film screens at 7. Advance tickets are available at the Mancos Public Library.

🎥 Not Rated: Mild sex & nudity; Mild violence & gore; Mild profanity; Mild alcohol, drugs, & smoking; Mild frightening & intense scenes.
🎟️TICKETS: $5 admission cash or check at door.
🍿Concessions will be sold ($1) and BYOB for 21 +. Branded Cult Movie Federation of Mancos Hats $30!

📞For more info, call (970) 533-7600.

Mancos Opera House
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cult Movie Federation of Mancos
Mancos Opera House
136 W Grand Avenue
Mancos, Colorado 81328
970-946-3806
eastcanyon6137@gmail.com
facebook.com/mancosoperahouse/