Critter-suarus Fridays - Bug Day!
Critter-suarus Fridays - Bug Day!
Come meet some fascinating insects, including Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Learn all about unique insects, discover how some of them live and communicate, ask questions, and if you’re feeling brave… you can even pet one!
Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org