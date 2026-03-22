Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Critter-suarus Fridays - Bug Day!

Critter-suarus Fridays - Bug Day!

Come meet some fascinating insects, including Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Learn all about unique insects, discover how some of them live and communicate, ask questions, and if you’re feeling brave… you can even pet one!

Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org