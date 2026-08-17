Creepy Crawly Fall Festival at the Durango Nature Center
Creepy Crawly Fall Festival at the Durango Nature Center
The Durango Nature Center will host a "Creepy Crawly" Fall Festival from 10 until 2 on Saturday, October 3rd, featuring guided nature walks, kid-friendly crafts, archery, educational exhibits, live demonstrations, and seasonal treats.
More information is at sjma.org
Open to all! his festival brings the community together with outdoor fun, family activities, and a spotlight on the amazing tarantula migration that happens each autumn in our region.
SJMA's Durango Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
SJMA's Durango Nature Center
63 County Road 310Durango, Colorado 81301