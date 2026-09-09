Creature Feature: Call For Art!

- all ages are welcome to display art!

- art must be wall mounted and ready to hang

- artist may but are not required to bring in a small printed biography with artwork

- three pieces allowed per artist

- all entries must be “monster” themed

- art sold will remain through October and can be picked up at the beginning of November

- 30% of sales price will be retained by Durango Winery/The Subterrain

- 70% of sales price per sold piece will be paid to the artist

Art must be dropped off and registered at Durango Winery by Thursday October 1st. An opening and reception will be held at The Subterrain and Durango Winery for the October First Friday downtown gallery event on October 2nd, 5-8pm, all participating artists are encouraged to attend!

Durango Winery is located at 900 Main Avenue, open hours are Monday and Thursday 2-7pm, Friday and Saturday 2-8pm, and Sunday 12-5pm.

Please contact Megan with any questions, dgosubterrain@gmail.com