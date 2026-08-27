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Creating Historical Fiction from History with Local Author Jenn James Wheeling

Creating Historical Fiction from History with Local Author Jenn James Wheeling

Ever wonder how an author gets the spark to build an entire story around?

Join Jenn James Wheeling, award-winning author of the Zephyr Western series, to learn about how she finds historical inspiration for her western series. The Zephyr Western series begins in 1849 with the California Goldrush and focuses on historical events west of the Rocky Mountains before concluding in the Red Mountain Mining District of the San Juan Mountains in 1893. Intrigued by the grit and determination of the unknown characters of our region, Wheeling will share some of the historical tidbits she has used to create full-fledged historical fiction novels.

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
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The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301