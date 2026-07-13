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Coptic Stitch Bookmaking, pt. 2

Coptic Stitch Bookmaking, pt. 2

A two-part series!

Part 1: Create a book or journal using the Coptic bookbinding stitch, which allows the book to lay completely flat when opened.

Part 2: Make the cover for your new book or journal, either soft cover or hardback. Learn techniques to personalize your book and make it durable.

All materials provided. Adults & teens welcome (no kids).

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301