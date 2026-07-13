Coptic Stitch Bookmaking, pt. 2
Coptic Stitch Bookmaking, pt. 2
A two-part series!
Part 1: Create a book or journal using the Coptic bookbinding stitch, which allows the book to lay completely flat when opened.
Part 2: Make the cover for your new book or journal, either soft cover or hardback. Learn techniques to personalize your book and make it durable.
All materials provided. Adults & teens welcome (no kids).
The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301