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Cookbook Club: Food of the Italian South Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes

Cookbook Club: Food of the Italian South Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes

Let's get together and cook a potluck of recipes from our chosen cookbook!

This month we'll be cooking from Food of the Italian South : Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes by Katie Parla.

Here's how it works:

1. Register for the club.

2. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the reference desk.

3. Choose a recipe.

4. Let us know what recipe you'll be making when you return the cookbook to the reference desk.

5. Cook the recipe for a group potluck at the library!

Plus, we'll be raffling off copies of the cookbook at the meeting!

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301