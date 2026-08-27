Cookbook Club: Food of the Italian South Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes

Let's get together and cook a potluck of recipes from our chosen cookbook!

This month we'll be cooking from Food of the Italian South : Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes by Katie Parla.

Here's how it works:

1. Register for the club.

2. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the reference desk.

3. Choose a recipe.

4. Let us know what recipe you'll be making when you return the cookbook to the reference desk.

5. Cook the recipe for a group potluck at the library!

Plus, we'll be raffling off copies of the cookbook at the meeting!