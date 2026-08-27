Cookbook Club: Food of the Italian South Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes
Cookbook Club: Food of the Italian South Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes
Let's get together and cook a potluck of recipes from our chosen cookbook!
This month we'll be cooking from Food of the Italian South : Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes by Katie Parla.
Here's how it works:
1. Register for the club.
2. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the reference desk.
3. Choose a recipe.
4. Let us know what recipe you'll be making when you return the cookbook to the reference desk.
5. Cook the recipe for a group potluck at the library!
Plus, we'll be raffling off copies of the cookbook at the meeting!
The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301