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Community Power Battery Program Information Session

Community Power Battery Program Information Session

Interested in learning more about LPEA's Community Power Battery Program?
LPEA staff and their program partner experts are hosting two information sessions to walk through how the program works and answer your questions.

Join on Zoom on Thursday, November 12 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
OR stop by LPEA's Durango Office that afternoon from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a presentation from 3:15-3:45.

La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
45 Stewart St
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 247-5786
memberservices@lpea.coop
https://lpea.coop/events/webinar-lower-your-heating-costs-winter