Community Power Battery Program Information Session
Community Power Battery Program Information Session
Interested in learning more about LPEA's Community Power Battery Program?
LPEA staff and their program partner experts are hosting two information sessions to walk through how the program works and answer your questions.
Join on Zoom on Thursday, November 12 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM
OR stop by LPEA's Durango Office that afternoon from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a presentation from 3:15-3:45.
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
La Plata County Electric Association Inc.
45 Stewart StDurango, Colorado 81303
(970) 247-5786
memberservices@lpea.coop