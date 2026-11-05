Community Power Battery Program Information Session

Interested in learning more about LPEA's Community Power Battery Program?

LPEA staff and their program partner experts are hosting two information sessions to walk through how the program works and answer your questions.

Join on Zoom on Thursday, November 12 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

OR stop by LPEA's Durango Office that afternoon from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a presentation from 3:15-3:45.