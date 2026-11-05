Community Flood Relief Fundraiser & Bonfire

Join us at Wines of the San Juan on Saturday, November 21, from 12–8 PM for a special all-day Community Flood Relief Fundraiser! ❤️

We're bringing our community together for an incredible day of live music featuring Zia Chicks, Austin Van & Breezin, delicious food including a traditional Matanza, fish, enchiladas & more!

Enjoy a silent auction filled with donated gift baskets and prizes, an evening bonfire, and a day of community spirit — all while helping our neighbors affected by the recent devastating floods.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the gate and include food. Come together, give back, and help us make a difference! ❤️🔥🍷