Community Flood Relief Fundraiser & Bonfire
Community Flood Relief Fundraiser & Bonfire
Join us at Wines of the San Juan on Saturday, November 21, from 12–8 PM for a special all-day Community Flood Relief Fundraiser! ❤️
We're bringing our community together for an incredible day of live music featuring Zia Chicks, Austin Van & Breezin, delicious food including a traditional Matanza, fish, enchiladas & more!
Enjoy a silent auction filled with donated gift baskets and prizes, an evening bonfire, and a day of community spirit — all while helping our neighbors affected by the recent devastating floods.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the gate and include food. Come together, give back, and help us make a difference! ❤️🔥🍷
Wines of the San Juan
$35-40
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wines of the San Juan
5056320879
wsjnmsales@gmail.com
Wines of the San Juan
233 HWY 511Blanco, New Mexico 87412
505-632-0879
wsjnmsales@gmail.com