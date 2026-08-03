Clinic Defense at Planned Parenthood
Clinic Defense at Planned Parenthood
A community request for counter-demonstrators has been issued - at 1PM every Tuesday on public property across the street from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains in Durango.
Bring pro-choice signs and banners, other items to create visual barriers like umbrellas, things to make noise with, etc. Mask up!
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Clinic Defenders
durangocommunitydefense@riseup.net
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
46 Suttle St., Bodo Industrial ParkDurango, Colorado 81301