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Clinic Defense at Planned Parenthood

Clinic Defense at Planned Parenthood

A community request for counter-demonstrators has been issued - at 1PM every Tuesday on public property across the street from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains in Durango.
Bring pro-choice signs and banners, other items to create visual barriers like umbrellas, things to make noise with, etc. Mask up!

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Clinic Defenders
durangocommunitydefense@riseup.net
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
46 Suttle St., Bodo Industrial Park
Durango, Colorado 81301