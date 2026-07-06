Classic Movies Series: Mr. Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse (1948)
Classic Movies Series: Mr. Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse (1948)
Travel back in time as film expert Dennis Taylor shows classic movies monthly with popcorn and interesting introductions.
This month the movie is Mr. Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse (1948). Sophisticated New Yorkers Cary Grant and Myrna Loy decide to move to the Connecticut countryside with disastrous but hilarious results.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org