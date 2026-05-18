Classic Movies Series: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Classic Movies Series: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Travel back in time as film expert Dennis Taylor shows classic movies monthly with popcorn and interesting introductions.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). Robert Redford, Paul Newman, and Katherine Ross.
Pine River Library
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org