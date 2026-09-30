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Cirque Mechanics – TILT

Cirque Mechanics – TILT

Step right up to the dazzling world of Tilt! A circus thrill ride that’s totally tubular! This electrifying Cirque Mechanics production is a high-flying journey through the magic, thrills, and neon-soaked nostalgia of America’s iconic 1980's amusement parks.

Community Concert Hall at FLC
$40, $50, $60, $70
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
http://www.durangoconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Hideaway Marketing Agency
Community Concert Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Dr.
Durango, Colorado 81301