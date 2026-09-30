Cirque Mechanics – TILT
Cirque Mechanics – TILT
Step right up to the dazzling world of Tilt! A circus thrill ride that’s totally tubular! This electrifying Cirque Mechanics production is a high-flying journey through the magic, thrills, and neon-soaked nostalgia of America’s iconic 1980's amusement parks.
Community Concert Hall at FLC
$40, $50, $60, $70
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Community Concert Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Dr.Durango, Colorado 81301