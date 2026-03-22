Cinematheque Series: "Kids" Movie Day!" - "The Little Princess"
Cinematheque Series: "Kids" Movie Day!" - "The Little Princess"
The Farmington Cinematheque Series features a Kids" Movie Day! at 2PM on Saturday, June 20th, with screenings of "The Little Princess" & "Poor Cinderella." Pre-show activities start at 1:30 at the Connie Gotsch Theatre.
Come dressed in your favorite prince and princess garb and decorate your own treasure box! Tickets at $2 and include FREE popcorn! Tickets available at the door, at 505-566-3430, online at https://sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com/
Connie Gotsch Theatre
$2
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu