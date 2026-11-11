Cinematheque Series: "Cinema Paradiso" - Movie and Music Night!
Cinematheque Series: "Cinema Paradiso" - Movie and Music Night!
Music at the Movies! Join us for a screening of the ultimate "love letter to the movies": "Cinema Paradiso"! Featuring live pre-show performance by Tennille Taylor of Ennio Morricone's lush film score at the Connie Gotsch Theatre! All Tickets $5- FREE Popcorn included! Tickets available at the door, online, or with our Box Office at 505-566-3430. https://sjcboxoffice.universitytickets.com/w/
Connie Gotsch Theatre
$5
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu