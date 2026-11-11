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Cinematheque Series: "1776" (Movie Musical)

Cinematheque Series: "1776" (Movie Musical)

Celebrate 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at the Connie Gotsch Theatre at San Juan College! Featuring the musical favorite: "1776"! All tickets $5 and come with FREE Popcorn!

Connie Gotsch Theatre
$5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Connie Gotsch Theatre
4601 College Blvd.
Farmington, New Mexico 87402
5055663462
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu