Celebrate with Phil Weiser
Celebrate with Phil Weiser
Democratic Governor Candidate Phil Weiser received 70% of the Dem primary votes on June 30. He's in Durango on Wednesday July 29 at 5:30 pm to celebrate that with us all and talk about his plans for Colorado. Come meet Phil!
Potluck - bring something to share! No host bar by Esoterra - please support them.
EsoTerra's Arboretum
0 - $500
05:33 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Volunteers for Weiser
9707798796
amarkward@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Phil Weiser
amarkward@gmail.com
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303Durango, Colorado 81303
970-234-6345
Events@esoterracider.com