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Celebrate with Phil Weiser

Celebrate with Phil Weiser

Democratic Governor Candidate Phil Weiser received 70% of the Dem primary votes on June 30. He's in Durango on Wednesday July 29 at 5:30 pm to celebrate that with us all and talk about his plans for Colorado. Come meet Phil!

Potluck - bring something to share! No host bar by Esoterra - please support them.

EsoTerra's Arboretum
0 - $500
05:33 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Volunteers for Weiser
9707798796
amarkward@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Phil Weiser
amarkward@gmail.com
PhilforColorado.com
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
970-234-6345
Events@esoterracider.com
www.esoterracider.com