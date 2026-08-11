The public is invited to "Cast and Connect" with 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited at 9AM on Saturday August 15th at Spud Lake. Those interested may meet at the Cascade Creek pullout off of Highway 550. Attendees should bring appropriate footwear, lunch and fishing gear. 5Riverstu.org has more information.

Look for a truck with the 5RTU Banner, and we'll carpool or caravan up from there.

What to bring: Hiking shoes and Fishing gear! If you let us know ahead of time, we could get a rod and reel or two, but you will need your own flies, leaders, lunch, etc. Reach out to fiveriverstu@gmail.com if so!

Times: 9 AM until the water is too hot or (hopefully) rainstorms!

