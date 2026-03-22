Candlelight Concert - American Quintet

"Bathed in the warm glow of 2,000 candles, this concert performed by Vadim Gluzman and friends invites you into a world where nostalgia, hope, and quiet brilliance unfold through the intimate language of chamber music.

The evening moves like a journey, beginning with music shaped by memory and longing, then drawing listeners into a space where two musical voices converse with elegance and fire and ultimately opening wide into the expansive sonic landscapes that define the American spirit.

Pieces to be performed include:

PROKOFIEV: Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34

LECLAIR: Sonata for Two Violins in D, Op. 3, No. 6

DVOŘÁK: String Quintet No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 97, “American”

This concert is eligible for the Free Student Ticket Program! These orders must be placed over the phone at 970-385-6820 or in person at the Festival Office. Note: Students must be present to receive tickets at Will Call.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."