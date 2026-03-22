Call to Artists
Call to Artists
Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is taking public art submissions for their Annual Beat the Heat Show for July. The theme of the show is “Rocky Mountain High.” Deadline for submissions for the show is July 18 at 5pm. The show opening will take place on July 24.
The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is open Tuesday, 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10AM-5PM. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-4312.
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
weefay68@gmail.com
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
222 North MainAztec, New Mexico 87410
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com