Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Call to Artists

Call to Artists

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is taking public art submissions for their Annual Beat the Heat Show for July. The theme of the show is “Rocky Mountain High.” Deadline for submissions for the show is July 18 at 5pm. The show opening will take place on July 24.
The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is open Tuesday, 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10AM-5PM. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-4312.

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com

Artist Group Info

weefay68@gmail.com
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
222 North Main
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com