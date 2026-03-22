Call to Artists

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is taking public art submissions for their Annual Beat the Heat Show for July. The theme of the show is “Rocky Mountain High.” Deadline for submissions for the show is July 18 at 5pm. The show opening will take place on July 24.

The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is open Tuesday, 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10AM-5PM. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-4312.

