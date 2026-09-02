Build Your Perfect Fall Bouquet w/ April's Garden

Tired of paying for a bouquet that isn’t quite your definition of perfect? This time, you get to call the shots.

Join us at EsoTerra for a hands-on floral workshop with April’s Garden, where you’ll learn how to build an arrangement that actually looks—and feels—like your perfect bouquet.

We'll be embracing the season with a fall-inspired floral palette, featuring warm colors, seasonal blooms, and textures that capture all the cozy beauty of autumn.

You’ll learn how to work with color, texture, shape, and balance while creating your own arrangement from start to finish. Best of all, you’ll leave with a vase and fresh floral arrangement you made yourself—the kind of centerpiece that everyone in your home will notice, compliment, and ask where you got it.

Thursday, September 10 | 6:00–7:30 PM

270 County Road 303, Durango, CO 81303

