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"Breezin'" Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

"Breezin'" Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield

No admission for local band "Breezin" this Thursday at the Bloomfield River Walk. Food to be provided by "Forked"/
Bring a chair, water, bug spray and a hankering to have a good time.

Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk in Bloomfield
No admission
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
www.bloomfieldnm.gov

Artist Group Info

Breezin' from the Tri-city area of San Juan County
Breezin4c@gmail.com
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk in Bloomfield
860 S. First Street
Bloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov