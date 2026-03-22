"Breezin'" Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
"Breezin'" Music in the Park at Vereda Del San Juan, Bloomfield
No admission for local band "Breezin" this Thursday at the Bloomfield River Walk. Food to be provided by "Forked"/
Bring a chair, water, bug spray and a hankering to have a good time.
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk in Bloomfield
No admission
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Breezin' from the Tri-city area of San Juan County
Breezin4c@gmail.com
Vereda Del San Juan - River Walk in Bloomfield
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov