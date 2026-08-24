BookMarks Book Club: September 9: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson

BookMarks is open to all adults in the Pine River Valley. The Library provides the books, the discussion leader and a place to meet each month.

BookMarks meets at the library the second Wednesday of each month from 2-3:30pm.

Stop by the library to request a copy of the current book!

October 14: Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

November 11: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

December 9: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall

January 13: Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

