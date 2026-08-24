BookMarks Book Club: September 9: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
BookMarks Book Club: September 9: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
BookMarks is open to all adults in the Pine River Valley. The Library provides the books, the discussion leader and a place to meet each month.
BookMarks meets at the library the second Wednesday of each month from 2-3:30pm.
Stop by the library to request a copy of the current book!
October 14: Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
November 11: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
December 9: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall
January 13: Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
Pine River Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 4 months on Wednesday through Dec 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org