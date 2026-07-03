Join the BookMarks Book Club!

BookMarks is open to all adults in the Pine River Valley. The Library provides the books, the discussion leader and a place to meet each month.

BookMarks meets the second Wednesday of each month from 2-3:30 pm at the library.

Stop by the front desk today to check out a copy of that month’s title!

Upcoming Titles:

July 8: Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

August 12: Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

September 9: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson

October 14: Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

November 11: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

December 9: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall