BookMarks Book Club
BookMarks Book Club
Join the BookMarks Book Club!
BookMarks is open to all adults in the Pine River Valley. The Library provides the books, the discussion leader and a place to meet each month.
BookMarks meets the second Wednesday of each month from 2-3:30 pm at the library.
Stop by the front desk today to check out a copy of that month’s title!
Upcoming Titles:
July 8: Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
August 12: Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
September 9: The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
October 14: Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
November 11: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
December 9: Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall
Pine River Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM, every 6 months on Wednesday through Dec 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org