Book Talk with John Steinle on "Colorado's World War II Home Front"
Book Talk with John Steinle on "Colorado's World War II Home Front"
Historian and author John Steinle will present a talk on his new book, “Colorado’s World War II Home Front”, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14th at the Animas Museum. The book is a photographic narrative of Colorado's contribution during WWII. The talk will be virtual over Zoom, though it will be presented in a group setting at the Animas Museum. Copies of the book will be available for sale as well. For more information and a Zoom link, email info@animasmuseum.org.
Animas Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026