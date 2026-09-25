Book Talk with John Steinle on "Colorado's World War II Home Front"

Historian and author John Steinle will present a talk on his new book, “Colorado’s World War II Home Front”, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14th at the Animas Museum. The book is a photographic narrative of Colorado's contribution during WWII. The talk will be virtual over Zoom, though it will be presented in a group setting at the Animas Museum. Copies of the book will be available for sale as well. For more information and a Zoom link, email info@animasmuseum.org.