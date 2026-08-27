Book Club: Go as a River by Shelley Read
Book Club: Go as a River by Shelley Read
Register at the reference desk, then join us to discuss the book at the library. A free book is available for the first 15 people who register and attend!
Books available six weeks before book club date.
Free Book Agreement - for folks who pick up a free copy of a DPL book club book
I agree to:
Register for the book club online
Attend the book club in-person (first Tuesday of the month, at DPL, 6pm)
Cancel in advanced if I can no longer attend
Return my free book to the Reference desk after I cancel my registration
If I fail to cancel my registration and return the book in advance, then I understand that I will not be eligible for free books in future book clubs (although I will be able to attend and source the book in another way).
The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301