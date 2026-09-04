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Blessing of the Animals

Blessing of the Animals

All pets and their people are welcome to receive a "Blessing of the Animals," on Saturday, October 3rd, from 11 until to noon, at Claire Viles Park in Durango, across from St Columba Catholic Parish.
The Parish is partnering with the Humane Society for a pet donation drive, and there will be a Pet Stewardship Table with community resources available.

This event will commemorate St Francis of Assisi ministry toward animals and the environment. For more information, please contact 970-247-0044, or stcolumbacatholic.org.

Blessing of the Animals
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

St. Columba Parish
970-247-0044
www.stcolumbacatholic.org
Blessing of the Animals
245 E Park Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301