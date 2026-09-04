All pets and their people are welcome to receive a "Blessing of the Animals," on Saturday, October 3rd, from 11 until to noon, at Claire Viles Park in Durango, across from St Columba Catholic Parish.

The Parish is partnering with the Humane Society for a pet donation drive, and there will be a Pet Stewardship Table with community resources available.

This event will commemorate St Francis of Assisi ministry toward animals and the environment. For more information, please contact 970-247-0044, or stcolumbacatholic.org.