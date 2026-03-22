Biggie & The Underground
Biggie & The Underground
Celebrate father's a day early with "Dad Rock" by Biggie & The Underground. This powerful blues/rock combo out of Farmington, NM, features powerful jams like VooDoo Chile and Are You Gonna Go My Way. The group's original songs elaborate on the creative genius of Troy Summerill's guitar and Matt Decker's gravelly, poignant vocals.
Bart's Deli
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Biggie & The Underground
5054028657
thompsn12@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Biggie & The Underground
thompsn12@gmail.com
Bart's Deli
760 S. Camino Del RioDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 247-1144
bartsdeli.mp@gmail.com