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Biggie & The Underground

Biggie & The Underground

Celebrate father's a day early with "Dad Rock" by Biggie & The Underground. This powerful blues/rock combo out of Farmington, NM, features powerful jams like VooDoo Chile and Are You Gonna Go My Way. The group's original songs elaborate on the creative genius of Troy Summerill's guitar and Matt Decker's gravelly, poignant vocals.

Bart's Deli
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Biggie & The Underground
5054028657
thompsn12@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14e1ZBVZNcz/

Artist Group Info

Biggie & The Underground
thompsn12@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14e1ZBVZNcz/
Bart's Deli
760 S. Camino Del Rio
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 247-1144
bartsdeli.mp@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/BARTSDELI2471144/