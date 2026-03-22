Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting
Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting
Join us for a relaxing and heartfelt evening of Sanskrit or kirtan chanting. These simple mantras help to soothe the nervous system, quiet the mind and uplift the spirits. No experience needed.
Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pause Yoga Studio
jolie@pausedurango.com
Artist Group Info
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com