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Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting

Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting

Join us for a relaxing and heartfelt evening of Sanskrit or kirtan chanting. These simple mantras help to soothe the nervous system, quiet the mind and uplift the spirits. No experience needed.

Pause Yoga Studio
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pause Yoga Studio
jolie@pausedurango.com
pausefitnessnutrition.com

Artist Group Info

The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Pause Yoga Studio
1970 East Third Ave, Suite 111
Durango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com