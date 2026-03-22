Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting
Bhakti Yoga Kirtan Chanting
Join us for a relaxing and heartfelt evening of Sanskrit or kirtan chanting. These simple mantras help to soothe the nervous system, quiet the mind and uplift the spirits. No experience needed.
Unitarian Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian church
Artist Group Info
The GaiaShakti Kirtan Band
anna@executivesavvyinc.com
Unitarian Church
419 San Juan DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
9703828182
anna@executivesavvyinc.com