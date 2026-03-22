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Bayfield Kids’ Snack Pack Distribution

Bayfield Kids’ Snack Pack Distribution

All kids (through age 18) can pick up a free snack pack at the library. This program is sponsored by Pine River Shares, Friends of the Library, and local churches. It is hosted by Bayfield students!

Pine River Library
Every 10 weeks through Aug 04, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org