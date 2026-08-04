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Aztec's Old Soreheads: Pour Decisions Fundraiser

Aztec's Old Soreheads: Pour Decisions Fundraiser

The Aztec's Old Soreheads: Pour Decisions Fundraiser takes place from 4 to 7:30 on Thursday, September 10th at the Leanor de San Juan Wine Bar in main Avenue. The event will include live music from Hoyle Osborne. Proceeds benefit the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village.
Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

Admission: a $15 per person donation at the door.

This year's nominees include: Jake Armenta, Mike Dutka, Valerie Griffin, Jan Howell, Connie Hutcheson, Brett Lanier, Katy Scott Moss, and Dana Reed.
Around 1969, the first sign went up to welcome folks to Aztec, declaring it home to several thousand "Friendly People" and... "Six Old Soreheads." The community rallied around the signs and elected "Soreheads" to act as city boosters and raise funds for local charities through the Aztec Chamber of Commerce.

For questions, contact Brie Dieker, Soreheads Project Lead, at 505-334-9829 or email amuseum@aztecmuseum.org.

Leanor de San Juan
$15.00 per person donation
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Leanor de San Juan
200 S. Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
505-334-9829
joan@aztecmuseum.org
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