Aztec Ruins Summer Lecture Series Presents: Route 66 Travelers and Tribes over 100 Years
Aztec Ruins Summer Lecture Series Presents: Route 66 Travelers and Tribes over 100 Years
Aztec Ruins Summer Lecture Series kicks off at 10:30AM on Sunday, June 21st, with Shawn Price - from the Navajo Cultural Program, as he discusses Route 66 during its centennial year.
The lecture will highlight how the automobile and America's first interstate further opened the west, and how these innovations in travel impacted Tribal communities and created a crossroads of commerce for travelers on the Mother Road.
Aztec Ruins National Monument
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aztec Ruins National Monument
(505) 334-6174
jamie_peters@nps.gov
Aztec Ruins National Monument
725 Ruins RoadAztec, New Mexico 87410
505-334-6174