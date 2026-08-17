Autumn Birding at the Durango Nature Center

The public is invited to the Durango Nature Center for a Bird Walk on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, September 26th.

The event starts at 8AM and will run until noon. The event is free, but registration is required at sjma.org.

join Mike Foster at SJMA’s Nature Center for a fall bird outing. Expect to find the birds that spend the summer at the center and those who are beginning their southern migration at this point in the year. Walking distance is less than a mile. Leisurely pace.

