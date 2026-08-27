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Author Talk and Book Signing with MARK STEVENS

Author Talk and Book Signing with MARK STEVENS

The Mancos Library will host a talk by author Mark Stevens at 7PM on Wednesday, September 23rd.
He will speak about his newest book, the second in the Flynn Martin Thriller Series, "Two Truths and A Lie."
Mancoslibrary.org has more information.

The first book is No Lie Lasts Forever. He has also authored the Allison Coil Mystery Series and The Fireballer.

Mancos Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
http://www.mancoslibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Mark Stevens
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
Mancos Public Library
Mancos Public Library
211 West First Street
Mancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org
http://www.mancosfriends.org