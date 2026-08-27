Author Talk and Book Signing with MARK STEVENS

The Mancos Library will host a talk by author Mark Stevens at 7PM on Wednesday, September 23rd.

He will speak about his newest book, the second in the Flynn Martin Thriller Series, "Two Truths and A Lie."

Mancoslibrary.org has more information.

The first book is No Lie Lasts Forever. He has also authored the Allison Coil Mystery Series and The Fireballer.

