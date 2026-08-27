Author Talk and Book Signing with MARK STEVENS
Author Talk and Book Signing with MARK STEVENS
The Mancos Library will host a talk by author Mark Stevens at 7PM on Wednesday, September 23rd.
He will speak about his newest book, the second in the Flynn Martin Thriller Series, "Two Truths and A Lie."
Mancoslibrary.org has more information.
The first book is No Lie Lasts Forever. He has also authored the Allison Coil Mystery Series and The Fireballer.
Mancos Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Mark Stevens
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
Mancos Public Library
211 West First StreetMancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org