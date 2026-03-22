Animas High School Campus Tour
Animas High School Campus Tour
Tour Animas High School to hear from current students and staff about what makes an Animas education valuable and unique. This tour is right before the annual All School Exhibition, providing a behind-the-scenes look at student exhibition of learning in a project-based learning model. Fall 2026 enrollment open now!
Animas High School
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Animas High School
970-247-2474
Artist Group Info
libby.cowles@animashighschool.com
Animas High School
22 Osprey WayDurango, Colorado 81301