Animas High School All School Exhibition

AHS' annual All School Exhibition is a celebration of learning that showcases student projects from a variety of classes and grade levels. Exhibitions will include an interactive Energy Project museum exploring how energy is produced and consumed and what a just energy future looks like; live music from student bands; Senior Project panels, with students sharing capstone research; LINK Internships showcase, where juniors present projects completed during their 3-week full-time internships in a variety of professional fields and more. All are welcome! Fall 2026 enrollment is open now.