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Animas High School All School Exhibition

Animas High School All School Exhibition

AHS' annual All School Exhibition is a celebration of learning that showcases student projects from a variety of classes and grade levels. Exhibitions will include an interactive Energy Project museum exploring how energy is produced and consumed and what a just energy future looks like; live music from student bands; Senior Project panels, with students sharing capstone research; LINK Internships showcase, where juniors present projects completed during their 3-week full-time internships in a variety of professional fields and more. All are welcome! Fall 2026 enrollment is open now.

Animas High School
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Animas High School
970-247-2474
www.animashighschool.org

Artist Group Info

libby.cowles@animashighschool.com
Animas High School
Animas High School
22 Osprey Way
Durango, Colorado 81301