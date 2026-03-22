Andrew Litton, A Life in Music - Music in the Mountains Benefit Dinner & Concert

"Treat yourself to an exclusive evening with one of the greatest conductors on the concert circuit, 2026 Conductor-in-Residence, Andrew Litton. As it turns out, he is also

a master storyteller!

Listen as he reminisces on his extraordinary career spanning over four decades of music making from Carnegie Hall to London Proms, from his early days in a pit of the Metropolitan Opera to fascination (and collaboration!) with the great Oscar Peterson – and hear Maestro Litton play some Oscar Peterson solos in the intimate setting of the beautiful Strater Hotel, all while enjoying an incredible multi-course meal!

Preview the delicious three-course gourmet farm-to-table meal below. Each course will be carefully paired with select wines.

Welcome Appetizer: Caviar blini with creme fraiche and spring pea shoot

First Course: Scallop crudo with yuzu aioli, cucumber and jalapeno aqua chili, chili oil and local micro radish

Second Course: Classic surf and turf with a Petit Filet & lobster tail, highlighted with local ingredients

Third Course: Deconstructed Palisade peach cobbler

Menu is subject to change.

Please Note: This event will be in the Pullman Room, which is on a lower level of the Strater Hotel and is only accessible via stairs. There is no elevator or ramp available."