Alison Dance Jazz
Alison Dance Jazz
Live jazz in the intimate and beautiful surroundings of the Kennebec Cafe. Sit and savor the ambiance while enjoying jazz favorites from the Great American Songbook as well as renditions of some rock and folk classics. Join Alison Dance vocals, Chad MacCluskey guitar and Jared Wright trumpet
Kennebec Cafe
free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
alison dance
970 769 1217
alisondance88@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
alison dance
alisondance88@gmail.com
Kennebec Cafe
4 County Road 124Hesperus, Colorado 81326
970-946-9606
wolfwood1995@hotmail.com