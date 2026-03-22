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Alison Dance Jazz

Alison Dance Jazz

Live jazz in the intimate and beautiful surroundings of the Kennebec Cafe. Sit and savor the ambiance while enjoying jazz favorites from the Great American Songbook as well as renditions of some rock and folk classics. Join Alison Dance vocals, Chad MacCluskey guitar and Jared Wright trumpet

Kennebec Cafe
free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

alison dance
970 769 1217
alisondance88@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

alison dance
alisondance88@gmail.com
Kennebec Cafe
4 County Road 124
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
970-946-9606
wolfwood1995@hotmail.com
WolfWoodRefuge.org