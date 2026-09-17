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Afterschool Explorers (Grades 3-5)

Afterschool Explorers (Grades 3-5)

Hang out, create new things, and have a great time at the library every week, except Thanksgiving vacation

Parents or guardians of children below 6th grade must register their children in order for them to attend after school programs.

Register your child at www.prlibrary.org/after-school-programs or in person the library!

Pine River Library
Every week through Dec 14, 2026.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org