After Hours Lit Book Club
After Hours Lit Book Club
Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.
No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.
October 6th: Anathema by Kari Lake
November 3rd: Legends & Lattés by Travis Baldree
December 1st: One Dark Window by Rachel Heilig
Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org