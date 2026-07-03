Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Hours Lit Book Club

After Hours Lit Book Club

Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.

No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.

July 7th: Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria
August 4th: Lights Out by Navessa Allen

September 1st: The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

October 6th: Anathema by Kari Lake

November 3rd: Legends & Lattés by Travis Baldree

December 1st: One Dark Window by Rachel Heilig

Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every 6 months on Tuesday through Dec 01, 2026.

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org