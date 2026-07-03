After Hours Lit Book Club

Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.

No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.

July 7th: Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria

August 4th: Lights Out by Navessa Allen

September 1st: The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

October 6th: Anathema by Kari Lake

November 3rd: Legends & Lattés by Travis Baldree

December 1st: One Dark Window by Rachel Heilig