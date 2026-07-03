After Hours Lit Book Club
After Hours Lit Book Club
Add some spice to your TBR! After Hours Lit is a romance book club with a dark side. We’ll alternate between cozy, feel good reads & steamy, dark romances.
No matter your mood, come celebrate swoon, spice, and stories best enjoyed after hours.
July 7th: Along Came Amor by Alexis Daria
August 4th: Lights Out by Navessa Allen
September 1st: The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
October 6th: Anathema by Kari Lake
November 3rd: Legends & Lattés by Travis Baldree
December 1st: One Dark Window by Rachel Heilig
Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every 6 months on Tuesday through Dec 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org